Canneseries reveals competition line-up of 10 buzzy international series

By Melanie Goodfellow
Screendaily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli filmmaker Talya Lavie’s comedy-drama Sad City Girls and Finnish director Teemu Nikki dark comedy Mister 8 are among 10 new international series selected for the competition section at French TV festival Canneseries, running October 8-13. Now in its fourth edition, Canneseries was originally conceived to coincide with the MIP-TV...

