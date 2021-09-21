There's a teacher shortage in the North Country. Here's what's being done to change that.

Amy FeiereiselThere's a teacher shortage in the North Country. Here's what's being done to change that. A smaller applicant pool because fewer people are pursuing education. For years now, North Country schools have been struggling to fill open teacher positions. Superintendents say every year they seem to get fewer applications. Denise Simard says they're not imagining it, and that she “can understand where they’re feeling that pinch, because there aren’t enough folks out there, that are eligible, and certified.”