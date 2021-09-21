CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortunes Tumble From Seattle To Shenzhen In $135 Billion Wipeout

By Blake Schmidt, Tom Maloney
 10 days ago

A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion. Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk led the declines as his world-leading net worth fell $7.2 billion to $198 billion, according to the...

