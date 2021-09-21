IKEA To Debut Wireless Charger That Invisibly Powers Up Your Phone On Surfaces

Seamlessly charge your devices at home or in the office with the IKEA SJÖMÄRKE wireless charger. This unique charger connects underneath your desk to provide a cord-free charging hotspot for your smartphone. Simply mount the IKEA SJÖMÄRKE beneath your furniture and place your phone on your desk to power your battery. It’s great for quick charging and to minimize clutter in your workspace. Moreover, this wireless charger works through all materials that are ⅜–⅞ inches thick, except metal. Sporting a 6-foot cable, it gives you plenty of flexibility to place it underneath surfaces without any restrictions. Furthermore, it’s easy to mount: simply use the included double-sided adhesive tape for a secure finish. Additionally, you can mount it with screws or other hardware for a permanent attachment. Overall, it provides effortless charging without requiring any complicated setup.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO