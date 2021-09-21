CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

IKEA To Debut Wireless Charger That Invisibly Powers Up Your Phone On Surfaces

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoose cables are one of the pains contributing to clutter at home. While IKEA has got plenty of organization solutions for that, the Nordic furniture giant likens its latest option to a “magic trick.”. Here’s why. The SJÖMÄRKE wireless charger, which IKEA recently listed on its site but hasn’t made...

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stuff.tv

Power cut: the best wireless chargers for cordless current

In the electrifying days of current to come, the phone in your pocket will be charged by your walking motion alone. Probably. Alas, while self-winding watches have long taken energy from the swing in your step, most flagships still require a dose of mains power to brim their batteries. But boosting your blower doesn’t mean you need to plug it in.
ELECTRONICS
coolthings.com

IKEA Sjormarke Wireless Charger Gives You Under-The-Desk Charging At A Low Price

We’re big fans of Humanscale’s under-the-desk charger, which allows you to charge your phone on top of the desk while the charger is mounted under the table. It’s awesome. Problem is, the darn thing costs a buck fifty, making it a bit too rich for an erstwhile wireless charging pad. The IKEA Sjormarke Wireless Charger provides the same under-the-desk-charging function at just a fraction of the price.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Add wireless charging to (almost) any desk with this Ikea gadget

Ikea has been in the wireless charging game for a while, with desks that offer built-in charging docks for compatible phones. Now, however, you can add Wireless Qi charging to your workspace without having to redecorate – thanks to the Sjömärke. The wonderfully-named device is designed to work through wood...
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

IKEA’s SJÖMÄRKE Transforms Nearly Any Flat Surface, Including Most Tables or Desks, Into a Qi Wireless Charging Pad

IKEA’s SJÖMÄRKE is a nifty $39.99 USD accessory that can easily be mounted on a desk, side table or bedside table when you want chargers and cables to blend into the decor to keep your room organized. When mounted, is boasts a Qi 1.2.4BPP charging standard that is capable of charging at up to 5W for all Qi-compatible devices. That’s right, simply place the device flat on the table and it starts charging. Read more for a video to see how the installation process looks like and how it works.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Charger#Ikea Loose#Nordic#Sj M Rke
SlashGear

IKEA Sjomake makes DIY hidden wireless charging a $40 upgrade

IKEA is making it easy to hide wireless charging in your nightstand, desk, or coffee table, with the new Sjömäke wireless pad keeping its Qi out of sight. Unlike IKEA’s earlier charging pads, which slot into circular cut-outs in the tabletop, this new high-power pad is intended to hide underneath yet still allow for wireless charging through the surface.
ELECTRONICS
wmleader.com

IKEA’s new $40 wireless charging pad mounts underneath your desk or table

If you’ve ever thought, “hey, it would be great if I could charge my phone or tablet just by laying it on a regular desk,” then IKEA has the gadget for you. It just unveiled the Sjömärke, a $40 wireless charging pad that’s designed to work with nearly any desk or table, as The Verge has reported.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Ikea lets you turn virtually any table into a wireless charging pad

Ikea is known for its affordable and nicely designed furniture. The Swedish brand has more recently adapted its offering to the modern era by integrating wireless chargers into lamps and nightstands. It also offers standalone wireless charging pads that are amazingly cheap. Unfortunately, these products need to be placed atop a desk or table, meaning they take up some space. To free it up, Ikea has imagined a wireless charging module that you can mount under a desk or table, making it invisible and freeing up some precious space on your desktop.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
homecrux.com

IKEA Sjömärke Sticks Under a Table to Transform it Into Wireless Charger

A couple of months back, IKEA came up with Batteries and Chargers Camouflaged as Books. In the latest development, the Swedish furniture giant has added a $40 wireless charger that attaches to the underside of a wood or plastic table and instantly transforms the tabletop into a wireless charging pad.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Surface Duo 2 gets certified with wireless charging, 5G, and UWB support

Just a few days prior to the rumored launch, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has been spotted on FCC documents, hinting towards some possible features. Microsoft is expected to announce the Surface Duo 2 on 22 September during an event where they’re announcing new Surface PCs. The Surface Duo was Microsoft’s unique smartphone announced almost two years ago and came with two displays attached by a hinge that allowed it to fold open and shut. This year, we’re expecting Microsoft to bring some noteworthy changes and improvements to the Surface Duo 2 and fix the shortcomings of its predecessor.
NFL
TrendHunter.com

Built-in Charger Power Banks

The 'DELE' MagSafe wireless power bank is a multifunctional technology product engineered to deliver impressive capabilities for users who spend extended periods out of the house. The power bank boasts an Apple-compatible design that will relay power at a rate of up to 15W thanks to MagSafe functionality, while the internal 10,000mAh battery will provide multiple charges. The unit is paired with a foldable PD charger to let it be plugged into an outlet for quick powering up, while also acting as an adapter when at home or the office for enhanced ease of use.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Brydge updates wireless keyboard for the new Surface Pro 8

Brydge, the accessories manufacturer best known for its lineup of excellent iPad keyboards, has announced a wireless keyboard for Microsoft’s newly announced Surface Pro 8, as well as a new Thunderbolt 4 dock. The Brydge SP Plus keyboard has similar specs to the company’s existing Surface keyboards but with a...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

DockAll D5 wireless charger, speaker and sound hub

The DockAll D5 is a fast charging wireless charger, docking station and Bluetooth speaker in one small compact system perfect for phones and small tablets. Equipped with a near field microphone with noise cancellation and 8watt speakers the wireless charger features fast charging technology and on the rear has 2 USB ports allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously.
RETAIL
SamMobile

This is a good time to buy Samsung wireless chargers in the US

Most high-end smartphones these days feature Qi wireless charging. Some smartwatches and truly wireless earphones are compatible with wireless charging as well. If you have such a smartphone or wearable device, and if you’ve been meaning to buy a wireless charger for your devices, this is an excellent time to buy one.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Docking a Surface Pen to your Surface Duo 2 phone will cost $65

Microsoft has a new phone of its own, the Surface Duo 2, arriving October 21st — and if you buy an optional “Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover,” you’ll be able to magnetically dock and wirelessly charge the company’s optional $130 Surface Slim Pen 2 stylus and use it with the Android phone.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

IKEA SJÖMÄRKE wireless charger adds a cord-free charging hotspot beneath your desk

Seamlessly charge your devices at home or in the office with the IKEA SJÖMÄRKE wireless charger. This unique charger connects underneath your desk to provide a cord-free charging hotspot for your smartphone. Simply mount the IKEA SJÖMÄRKE beneath your furniture and place your phone on your desk to power your battery. It’s great for quick charging and to minimize clutter in your workspace. Moreover, this wireless charger works through all materials that are ⅜–⅞ inches thick, except metal. Sporting a 6-foot cable, it gives you plenty of flexibility to place it underneath surfaces without any restrictions. Furthermore, it’s easy to mount: simply use the included double-sided adhesive tape for a secure finish. Additionally, you can mount it with screws or other hardware for a permanent attachment. Overall, it provides effortless charging without requiring any complicated setup.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Spark Connected Revolutionary New Technology Helps You Turn Your Furniture Into a Wireless Phone Charger

MALMO, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2021-- Spark Connected, ( www.sparkconnected.com ) a global leader in developing advanced and innovative wireless power technology, announced The Kraken technology platform, the industry’s first Qi certified solution that helps you turn just about any desk, table or countertop that you already own into a wireless phone charger.
ELECTRONICS
Design Taxi

Amazon Unveils Peculiar ‘Astro’ Home Robot To Serve As Your Personal Wall-E

In the last several years, we’ve grown accustomed to digital assistants. Hey Google, switch on my lights! Hey Siri, what’s the weather? Hey Alexa, turn up the music. Now, Amazon’s going a step further by incorporating its Alexa voice assistant into an actual robot. Unveiled at the brand’s fall event this week, the new home robot—named ‘Astro’—definitely stole the show.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy