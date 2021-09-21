CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-dated Treasury yields edge higher after biggest drop in nearly 6 weeks

By Vivien Lou Chen, Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Yields on long-dated Treasurys rose Tuesday, a day after U.S. government debt experienced its biggest rally in weeks amid worries about the possible collapse of Chinese property development company Evergrande and the potential for global financial contagion.

MarketWatch

What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

Sept. 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the U.S. likely will default on its debt.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield retreats after rapid rise, hovers near 1.50%

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield pulled back on Wednesday, taking a pause in its rapid run that has unnerved financial markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell more than a basis point to 1.518% in midday trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 1 basis point to 2.058%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold languishes near 7-week low on rising dollar, bond yields

Spot gold was flat at $1,735.17 per ounce by 0123 GMT. On Tuesday prices fell to their lowest level since Aug. 11 to $1,726.19. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,735.90. Gold prices were flat near a seven-week low on Wednesday, pressured by a rise in the dollar and...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US 10-year Treasury yields refresh 15-week top with eyes on Fed tapering, US debt limit and China

US 10-year Treasury yields print five-day uptrend, sidelined of late. Fed’s Bulls reiterate support for tapering, Fed Chair Powell backed the move yesterday. US policymakers jostle to avoid debt ceiling expiry, President Biden cancels Chicago visit. US diplomatically reaches China to cut imports from Iran, Evergrande approaches coupon payment date.
U.S. POLITICS
investing.com

Gold Near 7-Week Low as Yields Climb, Inflation Worries Persist

(Bloomberg) -- Gold traded near the lowest in almost seven weeks as bond yields rose and the dollar strengthened, with concerns about inflation rippling through markets. The benchmark 10-year U.S. yield rose to the highest since June on Tuesday, damping the appeal of non-interest bearing bullion, while a gauge of the greenback was near the highest since November.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials attempt to bounce back after Tuesday's yield-driven selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks were trading higher early Wednesday, following the worst selloff for the S&P 500 in roughly four months, as surging bond yields spooked investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.3% higher at 34,398, the S&P 500 index was gaining 0.4%, following its worst daily percentage decline since May 12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.6% higher near the start of Wednesday's action, at 14,827. Yields began their ascent last week, following a Federal Reserve meeting that indicated the central bank was ready to begin backing away from its accommodative policy put in place to help the economy cope with the pandemic. On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield was edging back at around 1.52%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US: Treasury yields to grind higher on more persistent inflation – Charles Schwab

Treasury yields are rising on speculation that the Federal Reserve soon will announce plans to taper its bond-buying. However, economists at Charles Schwab expect higher yields due to sticky inflation rather than Fed’s tapering. “We see the potential for yields to move higher, due more to inflation becoming ‘stickier’ versus...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold Up, but Near Seven-Week Low as U.S. Bond Yields Climb

Investing.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia, remaining near a seven-week low. A dollar near ten-month highs and rising U.S Treasury yields also applied pressure on the safe-haven asset, with expectations of an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike. Gold futures edged up 0.20% to $1,741.05 by 11:48 PM...
MARKETS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Remains Elevated on Higher Yields

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower in early European trade Wednesday, but remained near its best levels this year as higher U.S. Treasury yields, potential Federal Reserve tapering and global growth concerns stemmed any losses. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bond yields keep climbing with 30-year pushing further past 2%

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond pushed further past 2% early Wednesday, last up 6 basis points to 2.05%, a level not seen since June. The 10-year was yielding 1.533%, up 5 basis points, also hovering at levels not seen since June. Yields have been climbing since last week's Federal Reserve decision.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street stumbles on rising Treasury yields, inflation worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday in a broad sell-off driven by rising U.S. Treasury yields, deepening concerns over persistent inflation, and contentious debt ceiling negotiations in Washington. All three major U.S. stock indexes slid nearly 2% or more, with interest rate sensitive tech...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

