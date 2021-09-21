Gov. Beshear: ‘Due to National Shortage, There Will Not Be Enough Monoclonal Antibody Infusions Anywhere. Get the Vaccine.’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 20, 2021) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky administered more than 5,000 monoclonal antibody treatment courses last week, but the state will only receive 4,960 courses this week due to a national shortage. They will be allocated to 79 sites around Kentucky based on backorder requests, current inventory and previous week utilization.wmskamfm.com
