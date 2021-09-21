Full Moon Paddle

Virgo season is a time to get your act together, which I’m sure you’ve been doing over the last month or so. While this can be incredible for your daily tasks and to-do list, how have you actually been feeling lately? Virgo is a mutable earth sign, so it’s not exactly great at confronting and working through emotions. In fact, it may not feel productive to do so at this time. Contrary to what the Virgos in your life may tell you, emotions are essential and must be honored. The emotional meaning of the September 2021 full moon in Pisces is definitely a reminder of that, so if you’ve been feeling a little out of balance, it’s got you covered.

ASTRONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO