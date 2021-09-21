Full Moon Paddle
Have you ever wanted to paddle under the light of the moon? Experience the full moon in a kayak at a Regional Park. Paddles, kayaks and life jackets will be provided. Bring a water bottle, water-proof bag to carry any essential items and wear comfortable clothes that you don’t mind getting wet. The cost of the program is $35 in county, $37 out of county. You can register for only one of the sessions, as space is limited for this popular activity. These programs fill up quickly, so be sure to register today. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. For more information, contact Lesley Pfeiffer at Lesley.Pfeiffer@sonoma-county.org.parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov
