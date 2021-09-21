CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Full Moon Paddle

ca.gov
 10 days ago

Have you ever wanted to paddle under the light of the moon? Experience the full moon in a kayak at a Regional Park. Paddles, kayaks and life jackets will be provided. Bring a water bottle, water-proof bag to carry any essential items and wear comfortable clothes that you don’t mind getting wet. The cost of the program is $35 in county, $37 out of county. You can register for only one of the sessions, as space is limited for this popular activity. These programs fill up quickly, so be sure to register today. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. For more information, contact Lesley Pfeiffer at Lesley.Pfeiffer@sonoma-county.org.

parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

What The Harvest Full Moon In Pisces Means For Your Sign

The Harvest Full Moon occurs in Pisces on 20 September, two days before the Autumn Equinox, and is the last full moon of the summer for those in the Northern Hemisphere. Expect to see an orange glow light up the sky, as a wave of optimistic energy enters our lives. With good vibes all round allowing us to make positive changes, now is a time to reflect on the past, honour the present, and make plans for the future.
ASTRONOMY
Refinery29

Tonight’s Full Moon In Pisces Brings Clarity, Comfort & Possibility

There’s something about a full moon in Pisces that always feels like it comes right on time. No matter how lost you are in your calendar right now, slogging through meeting after meeting, task after task, Virgo season begs for the nearness of a heavenly body collecting light just to pour it back out over a crisp night. As the cool night air slips in under the comfort of our light blankets and transitional jackets, we’re reminded that discomfort is simply information, and that it can lead to understanding and gentle release. There’s something about night that’s gentle underneath our wariness, like black silk draped over buildings and mountains, an eyelid sinking over an eye.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Kayaks#Spring Lake
franklincounty.news

Native American drumming at Sunday’s full moon climb

The Crooked River Lighthouse will host a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb and Sacred Drum Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 7 to 10 p.m. in Carrabelle. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the natural surroundings of the St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the rising full Harvest Moon, also known as the Corn Moon, so named because it is the full moon nearest the start of fall, or the autumnal equinox, and it marked when corn and other crops were harvested.
CARRABELLE, FL
NJ.com

Full September harvest moon to shine as first day of fall looms

The full moon of September 2021 will be shining in the night sky this week, just in time for the official start of fall as the autumn equinox arrives. Better known as the “harvest moon,” the September moon will officially reach its fullest phase at 7:54 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20. But it will look big and bright for a few days.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

The Full Moon In Pisces Is Here, And It's Highlighting Your Biggest Dreams

Virgo season is a time to get your act together, which I’m sure you’ve been doing over the last month or so. While this can be incredible for your daily tasks and to-do list, how have you actually been feeling lately? Virgo is a mutable earth sign, so it’s not exactly great at confronting and working through emotions. In fact, it may not feel productive to do so at this time. Contrary to what the Virgos in your life may tell you, emotions are essential and must be honored. The emotional meaning of the September 2021 full moon in Pisces is definitely a reminder of that, so if you’ve been feeling a little out of balance, it’s got you covered.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Science
my40.tv

Full Harvest Moon of 2021 rises Monday night to welcome in Fall

WLOS — The full "Harvest Moon" will shine bright Monday night, helping sky gazers celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of Fall. NASA says the Harvest Moon will officially reach its fullest phase at 7:54 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20. For those of us battling overcast skies, fear...
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

How to see the full Harvest Moon 2021 in the UK

Long autumn nights are a great time of year to get out and do some astronomy, particularly if you want to drink in detail of the lunar surface during a full Harvest moon. You won’t have to stay up late and it’s not too cold – though you might want to take a warm coat and a flask of something hot with you.
ASTRONOMY
fox17.com

Full Harvest Moon to shine ahead of autumnal equinox

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Almost like it was perfectly times, the full "Harvest Moon" will shine bright Monday night, helping skygazers celebrate the end of summer and beginning of Fall. Expect the harvest moon at make an appearance around 6:55 p.m. CST on Sept. 20. Unfortunately for those in Middle...
NASHVILLE, TN
WPFO

Full harvest moon will be visible in Maine on Monday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- September's full moon, the "harvest" moon, will be visible in Maine and all across New England. Clear skies will make for great viewing conditions. The moon will appear bright and large in the eastern sky shortly after sunset. Moonrise in Portland is right around 7:00 PM. Temperatures...
MAINE STATE
libertywingspan.com

Mid-Autumn Festival brings community, full moons, and mooncakes

An abundance of family and food is in store starting Tuesday for students celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival. “The Mid-Autumn Festival is a holiday that is celebrated in many East Asian countries,” junior Lilya Ma said. “It’s a day to get together and celebrate the moon and autumn harvest with friends and family by eating food together and giving money.”
CELEBRATIONS
Kait 8

Explore the river front with full moon kayaking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the summer is winding down, Memphis River Parks Partnership is hosting some great events on the river front. Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Memphis River Parks Director of External Affairs to find out what is in store. The Full Moon Kayak series...
MEMPHIS, TN
ladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: Full Harvest Moon Casts Glow Over Trees

Daily Postcard: The September Full Harvest Moon casts a glow on the leaves of a tree very early Monday morning at a residence in White Rock. This year, September’s full Harvest Moon rose in the southeast just after sunset Monday, two days before the fall equinox. The full moon that happens nearest to the fall equinox (Sept. 22 or 23) always takes on the name ‘Harvest Moon’. Unlike other full moons, this full moon rises at nearly the same time—around sunset—for several evenings in a row, giving farmers several extra evenings of moonlight and allowing them to finish their harvests before the frosts of fall arrive. Source: The Old Farmers Almanac. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
WHITE ROCK, NM
thechronicleonline.com

Night Light: Full Moon to appear

The night sky will be bright, depending on the weather conditions, Oct. 1 for the next Full Moon. According to the Old Farmers Almanac, the full Harvest Moon will appear Thursday, October 1. It will be the first of two full Moons in October, the second will fall on Halloween, Saturday, October 31.
ASTRONOMY
districtchronicles.com

Can the Full Moon affect my mood and sleep?

IF you went out for an evening stroll last night it’s likely you would have seen the Full Moon. The ‘Harvest Moon’ peaked in the early hours of this morning, meaning that it was most visible last night – but full moons have long been associated with the weird and wacky and disrupted sleep patterns.
ASTRONOMY
eparisextra.com

LOOK UP: Last full moon of the summer will happen tonight

The Harvest Moon should be visible at 7:55 p.m. tonight, according to NASA, and it will appear full for two more days. The last full moon of the summer, also known as the Harvest Moon, will light up the night sky tonight – ushering in the inevitable end of summer. This moon is known as the Harvest Moon as it rises near sunset and brightens the evening for farmers harvesting late summer crops. Other names for this moon include the Corn Moon, the Fruit Moon and the Barley Moon.
ASTRONOMY
Vail Daily

Outside Scoop: Full moon and September constellations

The September full moon is scheduled for 5:54 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. We know the moons were given names by Native American cultures and communities who used the moons for planting, harvesting, fishing and hunting purposes. The September full moon is nicknamed the “Harvest Moon,” and it’s pretty obvious why this moon has its moniker.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy