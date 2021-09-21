CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corey Taylor and Machine Gun Kelly are locked in a war of words

arcamax.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Taylor and Machine Gun Kelly are locked in an ongoing feud. The 'Rap Devil' star took aim at the Slipknot frontman, 47, during a festival performance at the weekend, where he mocked the heavy metal singer for wearing masks on stage and "talking s***". The rock rapper had said...

www.arcamax.com

theprp.com

Machine Gun Kelly Says He Scrapped A “Terrible” Verse Written By Slipknot’s Corey Taylor For “Tickets To My Downfall”, Taylor Responds With Receipts To The Contrary (Updated)

Machine Gun Kelly has since fired back at Corey Taylor directly via Twitter:. Machine Gun Kelly has opened up on his beef with Slipknot and in particular with the band’s frontman Corey Taylor. While on dueling stages with Slipknot last night (September 19th) at ‘Riot Fest‘ in Chicago, IL, Machine Gun Kelly took the time to address the crowd as follows:
NME

Machine Gun Kelly gets into physical confrontation with fan at Louder Than Life

Machine Gun Kelly got into a physical confrontation with fan at Louder Than Life festival this weekend – see footage from the incident below. The rapper turned pop punker headlined the Louisville, Kentucky festival yesterday (September 25), however footage from the metal-leaning event appears to show that not everyone was happy with his top billing, with some of the crowd booing and flipping him off.
The Independent

Machine Gun Kelly mocks Slipknot during concert

Machine Gun Kelly’s attempt to mock Slipknot backfired after he drew the ire of the music community. The rapper and singer, real name Colson Baker, paused to attack the metal legends during his performance at Riot Fest on Sunday night (19 September). He told his fans: “You wanna know what...
Vulture

Machine Gun Kelly Tried to Come for Slipknot at Riot Fest

Riot Fest, the annual weekend of rock and rap nostalgia in Chicago, closed things out Sunday with a generational clash of headliners: metal lifers Slipknot and newly minted pop-punker Machine Gun Kelly. And between running through songs off his 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall on September 19, Kelly took that billing as a chance to lob a few shots at the band across the festival grounds. Early into his set, he asked the crew to light the crowd. “Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks,” MGK said — referring of course to Slipknot, who perform in clown and horror masks. Later in the set, he goaded the band again. “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing?” he said. “Being 50 years old, wearing a fuckin’ weird mask on a fuckin’ stage.” As many have noted on Twitter, 31-year-old Kelly himself is known for his many tattoos, bold nail designs, and once even sporting a black tongue. But okay!
Kerrang

See Machine Gun Kelly smoking a guitar

Though Machine Gun Kelly will hopefully be kicking off a new era soon with upcoming album Born With Horns, the musician is celebrating the guitar that served him so well during Tickets To My Downfall with a one-of-one mini smokeable version. The pink axe that was shown on the cover...
FMX 94.5

Machine Gun Kelly Throws Shade at Slipknot Onstage

Slipknot and MGK both performed at Riot Fest over the weekend, headlining the fourth and final day of the annual Chicago gathering. MGK took the opportunity to throw shade at Slipknot from the stage, saying he was glad to not be a 50-year-old wearing a mask. Before going into his...
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly calls Slipknot ‘old, weird dudes with masks’

Machine Gun Kelly talked smack about Slipknot onstage Sunday during Chicago’s Riot Fest. The rapper-turned-punk rocker, 31, and the heavy metal band were both scheduled to close out the music festival at the same time from different stages. While talking to fans who showed up to his set, MGK said,...
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly brawls with concertgoer at Louder Than Life Festival

Machine Gun Kelly found himself in the middle of another feud over the weekend. While performing at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, the “Bloody Valentine” singer got into it with a concertgoer. The feud seemingly broke out after an unidentified man in the crowd shoved...
washingtonnewsday.com

Gun-machine Kelly denies being booed and accuses the media of lying.

Gun-machine Kelly denies being booed and accuses the media of lying. Following reports that he was booed heavily during his appearance at a music event over the weekend, Machine Gun Kelly has accused the media of lying. The pop-punk singer, whose actual name is Richard Colson Baker, played at the...
wfav951.com

Machine Gun Kelly Says The Rumors That He Was Booed Aren’t True

Machine Gun Kelly says the rumors that he got booed at the Louder Than Life festival aren’t true. According to video obtained by TMZ, fans turned on MGK and began booing and flipping him off when he took the stage Saturday (Sept 25th) night. One clip shared on Twitter by...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jake Paul Weighs In On Conor McGregor & Machine Gun Kelly Incident

This past week, Conor McGregor made the news thanks to a fight he had with Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet of the VMAs. McGregor was there to help give an award to Justin Bieber, although before he could even get in the building, things turned sour as he tried to get a picture with the rapper turned pop-punk star. As the story goes, MGK denied the photo which sent McGregor into a fit of rage. He tried to go after MGK and Megan Fox, but his efforts were thwarted.
codelist.biz

