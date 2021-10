The Biden administration proposed a rule that would protect Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals applicants from deportation, CBS News reported on Monday. The proposition will be open to public comments for 60 days after its expected publication on Tuesday, according to CBS News. Around 590,000 undocumented immigrant “dreamers” who were brought to the U.S. as children have work permits and deportation protection because of the rule.

