 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoid outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.

www.bhg.com

PopSugar

FOX 4 Days of Giveaways (Official Rules)

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN; A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE ODDS OF WINNING; CONSUMER DISCLOSURE: YOU HAVE NOT YET WON. There will be four (4) separate Sweepstakes promotions that take place during FOX's Four Days of Giveaways Campaign between 9/20/2021 and 9/24/2021. This page contains four (4) separate sets of Official Rules, one for each of the four (4) Sweepstakes. You must scroll down this page to review the Official Rules for each Sweepstakes.
Fortune

Federal Reserve chair opens review of investment rules for officials

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has ordered a “fresh and comprehensive” examination of the central bank’s ethics rules around permissible financial holdings and activities by senior Fed officials. “This review will assist in identifying ways...
Radio Business Report

Locast Is Officially Dead, Thanks To Federal Judge’s Ruling

Less than 48 hours after a New York Federal District Court Judge declined to honor its request for summary judgment in a case focused on copyright infringement brought against the operation by the nation’s “Big Four” broadcast TV networks, Locast on September 2 suspended its operations. Now, that suspension has...
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Urged to Review $114 Million Kickback Ruling

4th Cir. ruling punishes ‘innocent conduct,’ petition says. Marketers weren’t in position to influence physicians, it says. The co-owner of a marketing firm urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision that upheld a $114 million False Claims Act verdict in a kickback scheme to defraud Medicare involving unnecessary blood-test orders.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
newscentermaine.com

How a shutdown would impact Social Security, food stamps

WASHINGTON — Congress is running out of time to fund the government past Thursday to avoid a government shutdown. This all comes as Democrats try to make progress on trimming President Joe Biden's proposed $3.5 trillion government overhaul and passing a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill. On Monday, Republican senators...
PennLive.com

Stimulus checks for Social Security recipients: Senior Citizens League petitions for $1,400 payments

Struggling Americans and progressive lawmakers alike have been advocating for the fourth round of stimulus checks for months now, as the COVID-19 pandemic surges. This is all the while the American Rescue Plan has offered economic benefits to key demographics a.k.a. stimulus checks to homeowners and struggling renters, and the child tax credit to parents.
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
utv44.com

IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville doesn’t like what President Biden is trying to do with your money. The administration wants the Internal Revenue Service to monitor every transaction you make of $600 or more, that’s a big change from the current 10,000 threshold. Tuberville is trying...
U.S. POLITICS

