Should you sell 2022 crops?

Sure you’re focused on harvest 2021. But it’s time to get serious about marketing opportunities for next year’s corn and soybeans. Not that figuring out what to do in 2022 is easy. Soaring costs for fertilizer and other inputs along with higher cash rents confront a price outlook that’s just as uncertain. If farmers follow through on initial plans to boost acreage found by Farm Futures recent survey, supplies and surpluses are likely to build through the end of the 2022 marketing year 24 months from now. But weather and the ability of the global economy to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic will also play a role in determining whether the future is one of boom or bust or in-between.