COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer fatally shot a man who police say was armed with a knife and threatening a woman on Wednesday. The shooting took place around 9:30 a.m. while police were responding to reports of a domestic dispute at Kimberly Parkway East. According to Columbus police dispatchers, a man and woman could be heard arguing in the initial call. While the line was open, the woman reportedly said the man, later identified as 26-year-old Kyle Anthony Veyon, had a knife.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO