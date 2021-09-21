CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fmr. FDA boss on combating anti-vaxxers and misinformation

MSNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also a member of Pfizer's board, discusses the news that Pfizer says a low dose of its Covid vaccine is safe for kids aged 5-11 and how the anti-vaxx movement could play into that. Sept. 21, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

