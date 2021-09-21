Dr. Scott Gottlieb On Lessons Learned From The COVID-19 Pandemic
As school kids head back to class, Pfizer announced Monday that a lower dose for its COVID vaccine is safe and effect for children ages 5-11. The company say it will seek FDA approval. Former FDA Commissioner and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Dr. Scott Gottlieb joins to weigh in on the Pfizer vaccine for children. Dr. Gottlieb also talks about his new book Uncontrolled Spread and explains and went wrong with America's response to the pandemic.
