Public Health

Dr. Scott Gottlieb On Lessons Learned From The COVID-19 Pandemic

Radio NB
 9 days ago

As school kids head back to class, Pfizer announced Monday that a lower dose for its COVID vaccine is safe and effect for children ages 5-11. The company say it will seek FDA approval. Former FDA Commissioner and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Dr. Scott Gottlieb joins to weigh in on the Pfizer vaccine for children. Dr. Gottlieb also talks about his new book Uncontrolled Spread and explains and went wrong with America’s response to the pandemic.

radionb.com

Washington Post

Scott Gottlieb, MD, Author, “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic”

Scott Gottlieb, MD, served as the 23rd FDA Commissioner from 2017-2019 and has become an essential voice in the global pandemic. In his new book, “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic,” Gottlieb shares why the United States was so vulnerable against the coronavirus and how we can stop it from happening again.
CBS News

Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation," September 19, 2021

The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, September 19, 2021, on "Face the Nation." DOCTOR SCOTT GOTTLIEB: I think that the public health establishment as a whole has taken a hit in the setting of this pandemic, and this isn't just a sort of Republican, Democrat, conservative, liberal thing. I think that there's a lot of people around the country who feel that the advice they got from public health officials wasn't precise, changed wasn't- wasn't formulated in a way where it was sort of immutable, wasn't carefully explained, wasn't propagated in a way that it could be assimilated into people's lives. You know how do I wear a mask? What masks should I wear? When should I wear a mask? When not? And things changed. And so people were confused by it and lost confidence in it.
Daily Mail

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb says flu season will be a 'whopper' due to lack of immunity and that battling virus will be more complicated now that COVID-19 is here to stay

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb says that this upcoming flu season will be intense and more complicated due to Americans' lack of immunity, and the continued presence of COVID. Gottlieb spoke to CNBC and discussed how workers should also expect the COVID-19 pandemic to downgrade to an endemic. 'We're...
Person
Deroy Murdock
Person
Scott Gottlieb
kezi.com

How to avert -- and prep for -- the next pandemic: Q&A with Dr. Scott Gottlieb

During the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb -- like a handful of public health experts -- became a household name and his face became a familiar sight on television news shows. The head of the US Food and Drug Administration from 2017 to 2019, Gottlieb says he tried to avert the global health emergency by sounding the alarms very early on to former colleagues in the Trump White House and in Congress.
Ponca City News

The Lifesaving Lessons of COVID-19

Body With over four million people killed worldwide, the toll of COVID-19 has been devastating, and the scars it leaves will run deep. At the same time, the science and technology that have emerged from fighting the disease give us reasons for hope — not just for ending the pandemic, but for beating other major 21st-century health threats.
Daily Mail

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb says US intelligence agencies should be tasked with investigating emerging health threats overseas to combat outbreaks after Americans 'lost trust in CDC over COVID-19 outbreak'

A former Food and Drug Administration boss has called on the US government to deploy spies to probe overseas public health crises in a bid to quickly identify any future pandemics. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, also told CNBC on Monday that he believes the American public lost trust in its health...
seatrade-cruise.com

COVID response guru/cruise industry advisor Scott Gottlieb in the spotlight

'I don't think governors should tell schools and businesses you can't mandate a vaccine. If a business makes a decision that the only way that I could protect my employees or my customers is by having a fully vaccinated workforce, they should have the ability to make that decision,' Gottlieb said.
#Lessons Learned#Democrats#Fda Approval#Covid#The U S Treasury#Fox News Congressional#Republicans#Democratic#Fox News
mediaite.com

Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Fox News: We’re Moving to a Place ‘Where Masks Become Optional’

Dr. Scott Gottlieb presented a positive outlook on mask requirements — and how they may soon abate — during a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox News. Mask mandates have been a critical part of local municipalities trying to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, but they have also been controversial to a vocal, and sometimes angry, segment of the country.
Radio NB

Fox News Rundown Extra: Dr. Scott Gottlieb On The Mistakes Made During Coronavirus Pandemic

This week, Pfizer announced that a lower dose for its COVID vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5-11. The company says it will seek FDA approval. Earlier this week, host Jessica Rosenthal spoke with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb who weighed in on children under the age of 12 being eligible for the vaccine and the FDA’s recent decision regarding booster shots. Dr. Gottlieb also talked about his new book “Uncontrolled Spread.”
wsgw.com

Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on the COVID-19 booster rollout

The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb airing on CBSN on Sunday, September 26, 2021. MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who also sits on the board of Pfizer. He’s the author of a new book, “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID 19 Crushed US and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic.” Dr. Gottlieb, good to have you. You know, we rolled through examples with the CDC director to try to pin down exactly who should consider going out and getting that third Pfizer dose now that those considered at high risk of exposure are included in the language. How do you think the CDC handled this rollout?
Fox News

Dr. Scott Gottlieb: Certainly More Than Plausible COVID-19 Came Out Of A Lab

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and the author of “Uncontrolled Spread: Why Covid-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic.” joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show in a wide-ranging interview to discuss his new book, booster shots, masking kids and the Covid lab leak theory.
arcamax.com

Commentary: A lesson from Ebola in 2015 will be key to ending COVID-19

“Too many lives have been lost. Families, communities and nations have been devastated. … Our marathon effort has been a success, but the last mile may be the most difficult path.”. That was U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in April 2015 speaking to world leaders about the Ebola crisis in West...
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
