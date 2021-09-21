There Is No Right Form: Don’t Let Anyone Knock Your Body Image
There Is No Right Form: Don’t Let Anyone Knock Your Body Image. “Your body is a temple, don’t knock it down.”. It’s no secret that we, as a society and as a human race, have put a huge emphasis on the physical body and what is considered “beautiful.” We’ve all heard phrases like the ones above that are meant to be encouraging or soothing, but in reality, it’s quotes like these which have led to an unhealthy obsession people have with physical appearance and overall body image.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
Comments / 0