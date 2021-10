Since 2009, the Alabama Crimson Tide is 7-0 against the Florida Gators. They've lost just one game to Florida during the Nick Saban era. It was in 2008, his second year as coach of the Tide. Since then, the Tide has dominated in matchups between the two. To get ready for Alabama heading down to "The Swamp" to take on the Gators on Saturday, here is a recap of just how dominant they have been playing Florida since Saban took the reigns for the Tide in 2007.

