CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Staying Sane in the 21st Century ft. Dr. Kevin Gilliland

Radio NB
 9 days ago

This week, Trey sits down with licensed clinical psychologist and the Executive Director of Innovation360 Dr. Kevin Gilliland to discuss the effect social media has on mental health. They discuss the impact of social media on the psyche of young people, as well as some tips for healthy use of...

radionb.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

‘Anchored then Did a PET Scan,’ Says FOX’s Lindy Thackston as She Continues Working while Fighting Stage 4 Cancer In Preparation for Lung Surgery

FOX’s Lindy Thackston battled colorectal cancer earlier this year, and doctors recently found a spot on her lung – showing that her colorectal cancer had spread; she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She’s back at work and prepping for lung cancer surgery, which she shared with fans in a recent Instagram story.
CANCER
goodmenproject.com

My Husband Announced His Plans to Get Rid of Me, to a Round of Applause

Last night, I was in the middle of a hectic escrow process for my mom’s new condo while attempting to quell the friction between my sparring parents; today, I’d been cast away on a friend’s private jet against my will, my protest ignored. When somebody wants you gone, there’s often a nice, mutually agreeable way to broach the topic and a much harsher, more direct, less diplomatic way. For those married to a powerful, narcissistic public figure whose reputation is his most prized possession, the spousal extraction may take a very different path, in this case, under the guise of something far less contemptuous.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Radio NB

Kennedy Saves Your Cognitive Function

On this episode, Kennedy sits down with Wall Street Journal Technology Reporter Rolfe Winkler. Rolfe discusses his recent article about the technology Apple is developing to help diagnose depression and cognitive decline and how the tech giant is collaborating with UCLA and Biogen to find out if data such as facial expressions could indicate concerns with mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sane#Clinical Psychologist#Psyche
CBS Detroit

Dr. Oz Asks Dog The Bounty Hunter His Thoughts On The Suspicion That Brain Laundrie’s Parents Possibly Helped Him Escape

Today, Dr. Oz checks in with Dog the Bounty Hunter in Florida as he joins the search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie. Brian is the prime suspect in Gabby’s death and has refused to speak with law enforcement before disappearing and sparking a massive manhunt. Dog updates Dr. Oz on why he decided to get involved in the case, his attempt to make contact with the Laundrie family, and his theory about where he thinks Brian is.
PETS
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My relationship with my in-laws is at breaking point – should we cut them out of our lives?

The problem…“My husband and I have had issues with his parents since before we were married. It’s been over 10 years now – and they’ve tried to encourage him to divorce me, swindled money from us, and edged him out of the family business.“They are extremely traditional and have never supported me working outside the home. His father is verbally abusive to his mother and expects my husband to treat me that way as well. Obviously, my husband does not; we have a good relationship and he supports my career. My in-laws are hardly involved in our children’s lives and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Taking Calcium Supplements, Says Science

Some people may benefit from taking a calcium supplement daily more so than others, however, some experts argue they're not even worth it—especially since research indicates that ingesting calcium at that level may increase your risk of developing heart complications. Still, it's evident that Americans often don't get enough calcium through diet alone.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Radio NB

Coexisting With COVID: Moving Forward ft. Dr. Danielle Scheurer

This week, Trey sits down with Chief Quality Officer & Professor at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, and the President of the Society of Hospital Medicine, Dr. Danielle Scheurer. Dr. Scheurer shares why, statistically, vaccines and booster shots are safe and effective in preventing hospitalization from COVID-19 and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wgnradio.com

Dr. Kevin Most on the confusion surrounding the booster shots

Bob Sirott is joined by Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most joins The WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Today on the show, Dr. Most kicks off the conversation by sharing his thoughts on the FDA Advisory Panel decision on booster shots. Then, Dr. Most and Bob talk flu season and the possibility of people becoming hesitant to get their flu shots when they may become eligible to get a vaccine booster shot.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
optometrytimes.com

21st century retina care with Dr. Majcher

Carolyn Majcher, OD, Associate Clinical Professor at the Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry discusses how ODs who incorporate multimodal imaging into their practices enjoy heightened efficiency and improved quality of care. Brooke Beery: Hi, I am Brooke Beery with Optometry Times® and I am joined today by Dr....
HEALTH SERVICES
Chiropractic Economics

Homeopathy — Nanopharmacology as Energy Medicine for the 21st Century

Providing Information Technology via Nanopharmacology. The human body is born with a sophisticated operating system. We can digest food, for example, without even thinking about it — the software is running in the background. But forces in the world can corrupt the software, so to speak — or to use a more traditional metaphor, cause a mistunement in our internal harmony. These forces can be physical (a car accident), environmental (a toxic exposure), or emotional (deep grief, suppressed anger, abuse), but can be addressed via homeopathy and nanopharmacology.
SCIENCE
Radio NB

Sadie Robertson Huff: Social Media Is Only As Healthy As We Are

This week, Dana is joined by New York Times Bestselling Author, Speaker, Influencer and host of the podcast “WHOA That’s Good”, Sadie Robertson Huff. Sadie talks about what life has been like as a new mother and opens up about her daughter’s recent battle with RSV. She also discusses her latest book, Live on Purpose: 100 Devotions for Letting Go of Fear and Following God. Sadie shares her thoughts on how parents can encourage their kids to use social media in a more positive way.
INTERNET
Fox News

Coexisting With COVID: Moving Forward ft. Dr. Danielle Scheurer

This week, Trey sits down with Chief Quality Officer & Professor at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, and the President of the Society of Hospital Medicine, Dr. Danielle Scheurer. Dr. Scheurer shares why, statistically, vaccines and booster shots are safe and effective in preventing hospitalization from COVID-19 and...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy