Mac Jones Continues Pre-Season Success Despite Week 1 Loss to Dolphins

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo courtesy of ESPN) The Patriots’ defense squares off against Miami’s offense on their September 12th showdown. Mac Jones and the New England Patriots lost their 2021 season opener at Gillette Stadium to the Miami Dolphins with a final score of 17-16. The game featured a showdown between two former University of Alabama quarterbacks in Jones, and in the Dolphin’s Tua Tagovailoa. This was Jones’ NFL Debut and he put together a very promising stat line with a 29/39 in passing attempts, 281 total passing yards and delivered his first touchdown pass in the NFL. It was a back and forth bout throughout the course of the game, but ultimately an untimely fumble by New England’s Damien Harris would seal the deal for the Dolphins.

#Dolphins#Jets#American Football#Mac Jones Continues#Espn#The New England Patriots#University Of Alabama#The Las Vegas Raiders#Marks Belichick#Texans#The Carolina Panthers#Belichick S
