Swampscott, MA

Robert and Donna Manning donate a generous $50 million to the University of Massachusetts

umlconnector.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school sweethearts utilized their studies at UMass Lowell to launch successful careers and give back to the school who taught them. (Courtesy of: UMass Lowell) As one of their most recent acts of generosity to the higher education system, Robert and Donna Manning have begun distributing their donation of $50 million to the University of Massachusetts. The gift is the largest cash donation ever gifted to the UMass institution and, as a reflection of Mr. and Mrs. Manning’s dedication to the student population and the Commonwealth, will improve students’ opportunities for learning and experience on all five campuses.

