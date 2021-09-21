CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Better call “Nobody” but Bob Odenkirk

By Linkedin
umlconnector.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Nobody” is Odenkirk’s first lead role in an action film (Photo Courtesy of Universal Studios 2021) Ever since Chad Stahelski’s “John Wick” was released in 2014, a new collection of films has emerged with simple but sweetly stylized stories to accompany ever-audience-pleasing action. Ilya Naishuller’s “Nobody”, released March 2021, is no exception. However, do not mistake this movie for being a “John Wick” copy. After all, John Wick isn’t a nobody. At the same time, “Nobody” certainly isn’t “John Wick”.

umlconnector.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘Better Call Saul’ star Rhea Seehorn gets animated in Paramount+ series

Rhea Seehorn, who stars in the new animated comedy “The Harper House,” has much in common with Debbie Harper, her 2-D alter ego — starting with their first names. Seehorn’s real name is actually Deborah — Rhea (prounced “Ray”) is her middle name — though it’s a coincidence that series creator Brad Neely gave the same name to his lead character.
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

‘Does Kim Survive?’: Rhea Seehorn Teases the End of ‘Better Call Saul’

Rhea Seehorn may be best known for playing the very serious Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul. But for the first 15 years or so of her acting career, she couldn’t break out of the “sitcom” box. This fall, while fans eagerly await that Breaking Bad spin-off’s climactic final season, Seehorn is returning to her comedy roots as the hot-mess matriarch Debbie in Paramount+’s new animated series The Harper House.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

3 Denzel Washington Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

As the most-watched list proves on an almost daily basis, Netflix subscribers will never grow tired of the mid budget action thriller. That appears to be especially true if your name is Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, with all three of the genre titans currently dominating the viewership charts.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rza
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
David Leitch
Person
Ilya Naishuller
Refinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
codelist.biz

German model speaks for the first time about an affair

Nicole Poturalski has received a lot more attention since her brief affair with actor Brad Pitt. But that hasn’t changed her. Nicole Poturalski speaks for the first time since the affair with Brad Pitt. She be grateful for everything. But she is just like before. She enjoyed some celebrity in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

Better Call Saul season 6 photo: A new dive behind the scenes!

Season 6 is still actively in production — we reported recently that Bob Odenkirk is back on set and with that in mind, things are full-speed ahead as we wait for new episodes to air next year. Of course, in the midst of this waiting game, isn’t it nice to...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix to Turn Twisted Novel ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’ Into Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a best-selling novel about a twisted con-artist, is getting the movie treatment at Netflix. The streaming service landed the rights to the novel, written by Liv Constantine, and plans to adapt it into a feature film. Amazon in 2019 announced it was developing a TV series based on the book, but the project has since been scrapped. “The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a Reese Witherspoon’s book club pick, has sold over half a million copies and has been published in over 30 countries. The story, a psychological thriller, centers on a con-woman who targets a wealthy couple — the...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Bob Saget remembers times spent with Norm Macdonald: ‘He made me better’

Bob Saget dedicated his podcast on Thursday (16 September) to longtime friend Norm Macdonald, remembering the times he spent with him. Saget shared the devastation he was going through in a heartfelt 37-minute video tribute, after Macdonald died of cancer on 14 September, at the age of 61. “This is...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
Shield

“Cry Macho:” The western nobody asked for

Drama, action, gunfights and an exciting plotline are everything good western movies have and what “Cry Macho” lacks. Directed by Clint Eastwood, this Warner Bros film centers around Mike Milo (Clint Eastwood), a former rodeo star and failed horse breeder, who takes a job bringing his ex-boss’s son, Rafo (Eduardo Minett), to Texas from his abusive mother in Mexico.
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

Nobody Does It Better: A Oral History of James Bond

Nobody Does it Better: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of James Bond is a must-own book for James Bond fans. Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross draw on both their own interviews and archival interviews in telling the story of James Bond. They go back to where it all began with Ian Fleming, including the first attempts to bring Bond to either the big or small screen. In 1954, the first on-screen incarnation of Bond was in the form of Barry Nelson as an American agent James Bond opposite Peter Lorre as Le Chiffre. But it is the events of a few years later that would come back to bite Bond in the ass in later years. Kevin McClory may have meant well but he eventually grew to be a thorn in the side for Cubby Broccoli. He was one of the first to approach Fleming about film rights. It’s a long story but McLory would later own screen rights to aspects of the Thunderball novel.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Batman Will Reportedly Tease A Major Comic Book Villain

Long before we knew anything about The Batman, rumors were making the rounds that anywhere up to half a dozen iconic comic book villains were set to feature. While that was eventually whittled down to three, that doesn’t mean the movie isn’t going to tease what’s next for Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Better Call Saul season 6 release date, trailer, cast and more

Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spin-off prequel from AMC, explores the life of struggling criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). Better Call Saul has added more complexities and layers to Saul’s standout character than anyone could have imagined. Following the Saul Goodman origin story, the TV series looks back at Jimmy McGill in the time leading up to Breaking Bad before he adopted the professional alias we know and love.
TV SERIES
klbjfm.com

Dudley & Bob

The Dudley and Bob with Chuy Show is a weekday-afternoon comedic talk radio show airing on 93.7 KLBJ-FM, from 6-10A CST in Austin, TX. For those of you who don’t know, they consistently rank among the city’s top-rated drive-time shows. You’re welcome. Host Dale Dudley (originally heard on KFMX/Lubbock, TX)...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy