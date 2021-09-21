CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorde’s return and her new album brings a refreshing energy in “Solar Power”

Cover picture for the article“Solar Power” is Lorde’s third studio album, released on Aug. 20, 2021. (Photo Courtesy of Universal Music Group 2021) After a four-year hiatus following the release of her second studio album, “Melodrama”, Lorde has finally returned to the music industry with her new pop album, “Solar Power”. The much-anticipated album was released on Aug. 20, following the drop of the title track back in June.

Tiger Newspaper

Solar Power affirms Lorde’s musical versatility

After a year off the grid, Lorde emerges with Solar Power: an album woven with the same intensity and intimacy that propelled her to fame. Since she released her debut album, Pure Heroine back in 2013, Lorde has had the element of surprise on her side, never failing to spark conversation and maintain unpredictability. Her work speaks for itself, but her age especially took the world by surprise. Only sixteen when she shared Pure Heroine, and just twenty years old when she released the following album, Melodrama, the words “young talent” and Lorde practically go hand in hand.
