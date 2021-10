There has been a lot of exciting music-related news over the last week when it comes to our favorite movies and shows. The Batman composer Michael Giacchino shared a first look at the movie's music, and it was announced that Black Panther and The Mandalorian composer, Ludwig Göransson, would be taking on the music for The Book of Boba Fett. The latest bit of news comes from Loki composer Natalie Holt, who took to Twitter today to announce she'll be composing the music for the upcoming Batgirl movie.

