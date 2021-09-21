CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regulators not up to speed on banks’ digital marketplaces, EU watchdog says

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Regulators have little understanding of risks from banks creating digital marketplaces with tech companies and a framework is needed to spot potential contagion if things go wrong, the European Union’s banking watchdog said on Tuesday. The European Banking Authority’s warning is the latest sign that financial regulators...

95.5 FM WIFC

Centeno says ECB needs to keep monitoring inflation, stand ready to act

LISBON (Reuters) – Lingering uncertainty about rising inflation requires close monitoring by the European Central Bank, which sees it as a temporary trend, but it must be prepared to act flexibly, ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Thursday. “Concerning the monetary policy the best answer to uncertainty is...
BUSINESS
q957.com

European banks need regulation reset to catch U.S. rivals, Botin says

MADRID (Reuters) – Banks in Europe need more dynamic regulation to enable them to improve their profitability and catch up with their peers in the United States, the head of European Banking Federation (EBF), Ana Botin, said on Thursday. Europe’s banks have tended to lag their U.S. rivals in terms...
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Digital bank fined by regulator due to weak anti-money laundering controls

German neo bank N26 has been fined €4.25m by the German financial services regulator for weak anti-money laundering practices. The fine, from regulator BaFin, was paid in July, but only made public this week. It related to the late filing of about 50 suspicious activity reports in 2019 and 2020.
BUSINESS
Columbus Dispatch

Crypto’s road gets even harder with Biden pick for bank watchdog

President Joe Biden may have just dashed any remaining hopes that Washington would warm to cryptocurrencies under his watch. The White House nominated Saule Omarova last week to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, all but confirming that U.S. financial regulators will be void of any crypto allies for at least the next three years.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
95.5 FM WIFC

German IT security watchdog examines Xiaomi mobile phone

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s federal cybersecurity watchdog, the BSI, is conducting a technical examination of a mobile phone manufactured by China’s Xiaomi Corp, a spokesperson for the interior ministry told Reuters on Wednesday. The spokesperson did not provide further details on what kind of examination the agency was carrying out. Lithanua’s...
CELL PHONES
Computer Weekly

Digital regulators need discrete but cooperative remits

The various regulators of the digital economy need strong information sharing powers embedded within a clear division of labour to effectively hold technology companies accountable, UK information commissioner Elizabeth Denham tells MPs and peers. Addressing the joint Online Safety Bill committee, which was launched in July 2021 to scrutinise the...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

Digital Banking: The Brewing Battle For Where We Will Bank

Report: Data Security Concerns Keep Nearly Half of US Consumers From Switching to Digital-Only Banks. Forty-seven percent of U.S. consumers are shying away from digital-only banks due to data security worries, despite significant interest in these services. In Digital Banking: The Brewing Battle For Where We Will Bank, a PYMNTS and Optherium collaboration, we surveyed over 2,200 consumers to reveal how digital-only banks can shore up privacy and security while offering convenient services to satisfy this unmet demand.
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

EBA says regulators have no visibility of the risks in platformisation of banking

Europe's top banking watchdog says regulatory authorities have little understanding of the risks involved in digital banking marketplaces, where banking products are offered alongside third party services. While the arrival of multi-platform models offers opportunities for European consumers and firms, the European Banking Authority warns of the rise of new...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

The world's central banks speed up digital currency moves post-Covid, Moody's says

The pace of digital currency (CBDCs) development by central banks around the world has accelerated since the start of the Covid pandemic, Moody's Investors Services said Tuesday. The debt research firm said a 2021 survey of central banks by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) showed that 86% of respondents are actively researching the potential of central bank digital currencies, with 60% in the experimentation phase and 14% piloting specific programs. "This rapid advancement has come as the shift in consumer preferences towards digital payments, while on the rise already, has been accelerated by the Covid pandemic," Moody's analyst Farooq Khan said. "Such behavioral changes have also taken place globally across developing and emerging markets." Digital currencies offer "a systemically safe" state-sponsored payment alternative to existing private payment company services. Central banks in the Bahamas, Brazil, Russia and Georgia have announced plans for their own digital currencies. Other reasons for digital currency include the high cost of transferring hard currency and avoiding high crime rates and natural disasters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TrendHunter.com

Digital-Only Retail Banks

American multinational investment bank JP Morgan is set to open its first digital retail bank in the UK next week called Chase. The digital-only bank will first offer accounts through a unique rewards program, before eventually expanding into lending, investment, mortgages, and more. With the launch of 'Chase' in the...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Digital Asset Marketplace Bakkt Readies SPAC Merger

Bakkt Holdings, a digital asset marketplace, will merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH), according to a press release. Bakkt works in a B2B2C model and allows users to convert holdings to digital assets or pay merchants directly. The platform works with financial institutions (FIs)...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Watchdog probes cronyism claims at open banking unit

Senior staff at the unit set up by the competition watchdog to revolutionise the UK’s banking sector have become the subject of an independent investigation into allegations of cronyism and conflicts of interest. Whistleblowers have alleged that current and former employees at the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) used their...
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

CySEC releases digital currency regulation policy paper

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has published a new policy document, setting out the compliance requirements for crypto asset services providers (CASPs) for registration and operations. The regulator said that depending on the structure of the particular business concerned, digital currency assets will be regulated under either the...
CURRENCIES

