Joan Collins becomes one of the first people to receive Covid booster

By Tina Campbell
 9 days ago
Dame Joan Collins has revealed she isn’t taking any chances when it comes to Coronavirus and has become one of the first people to get a booster jab.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Dynasty actress, 88, urged her 255,000 Instagram followers to follow suit.

Alongside a photo of her receiving the shot, she wrote: “Delighted to have received the flu jab and booster vaccine at the same time, and have no side effects. I encourage everyone to turn up when called.”

Adding: “Diamonds may be forever, but the vaccine is a lifesaver.”

