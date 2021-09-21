Joan Collins becomes one of the first people to receive Covid booster
Dame Joan Collins has revealed she isn’t taking any chances when it comes to Coronavirus and has become one of the first people to get a booster jab.
Sharing the news on Instagram, the Dynasty actress, 88, urged her 255,000 Instagram followers to follow suit.
Alongside a photo of her receiving the shot, she wrote: “Delighted to have received the flu jab and booster vaccine at the same time, and have no side effects. I encourage everyone to turn up when called.”
Adding: “Diamonds may be forever, but the vaccine is a lifesaver.”
