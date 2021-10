Following Chitose Abe’s show in July, Jean Paul Gaultier has now named Glenn Martens to take over as the guest designer for his next Haute Couture collection. “Did you guess right? After sacai, Glenn Martens from Y/Project takes over our next Couture Show,” the French designer announced on Instagram. The Belgian creative, who is also leading Diesel at the moment, will be succeeding Abe to showcase an expansive runway show. Although not many details have been unveiled so far, we can expect Martens to blend his deconstructed looks with Gaultier’s signature style.

