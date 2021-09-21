Todd County reports 23 new COVID cases, 76 since Thursday in Trigg

The Todd County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, while Trigg County has 76 new cases since Thursday. Only three of Todd County’s new cases are vaccinated and all 16 adults and six minors are healing at home, according to Public Health Director Jen Harris, who says the health department is offering COVID vaccines by appointment or walk-in from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day this week.