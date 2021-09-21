CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd County, KY

Todd County reports 23 new COVID cases, 76 since Thursday in Trigg

By Adam May
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Todd County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, while Trigg County has 76 new cases since Thursday. Only three of Todd County’s new cases are vaccinated and all 16 adults and six minors are healing at home, according to Public Health Director Jen Harris, who says the health department is offering COVID vaccines by appointment or walk-in from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day this week.

