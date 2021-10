Sunday September 12th, PBR Missouri hosted the MO Fall Upperclass and Underclass Games in Columbia Missouri. The event featured 85+ players from across the state. Below we focus on some of the standouts from the Underclass Games portion of the event. The MO 2024 and 2025 classes have made strong early impressions performing extremely at national events such as the Junior Future Games. The collection of talent at this fall's event was strong, filled with both players new to PBR events and players that have been to national level events. Today we take a look at the top leaders in metrics captured by Blast Motion and Trackman for the Upperclass Games.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO