Glenn Martens has just officially become the busiest designer in fashion. (And let’s face it, these days that’s saying something.) Martens, the original and inventive talent behind Y/Project, who’s also the creative director of Diesel, is now adding a third gig to his packed schedule: Jean Paul Gaultier Couture. (Chitose Abe of Sacai presented the first designer-in-residence collection for Gaultier this past July.) Luckily for Martens’s packed calendar this will be a one-off engagement. He will show his vision of Gaultier’s haute couture, which has always been an incredible and energetic fusion of pop culture and time honored artisanal craft, not to mention the visionary brilliance of JPG himself, in January 2022.

