Meghan Trainor has announced her new podcast, Workin’ On It, that she co-hosts alongside her brother and best friend, Ryan Trainor. The podcast premiered on Wednesday, September 15th and sees the dynamic duo take on a new topic each week, share their stories, and bring listeners into the conversation. Co-produced by Cloud10 Media and iHeartMedia, the pair will tackle topics such as becoming a new mom, navigating Hollywood, mental health, and everything in between. Meghan, Ryan, and friends will speak their truth and leave no details behind.

