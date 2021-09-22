CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freshworks IPO: 5 things to know about the customer software-as-a-service provider

By Wallace Witkowski
 6 days ago
Freshworks Inc. is scheduled to start trading on Wednesday in what's expected to be the biggest public debut in a week jam packed with initial public offerings.

CMSWire

Freshworks Debuts IPO, Optimizely Launches Data Core Service & More CX News

Freshworks, which provides customer and employee experience software solutions, announced the pricing of its initial public offering this week. The 28,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $36.00 per share had the company on Day 1 of trading at above the expected $1.03 billion target, initially valuing the company at $10.13 billion. As of Thursday afternoon, Sept. 23, it was valued at a little more than $8 billion.
NBC Chicago

Alphabet's Wager on Freshworks Is Up $900 Million After Software Company's IPO

Alphabet's CapitalG investment arm generated hefty returns from an early bet on Freshworks. Freshworks soared 30% on its opening day, and CapitalG owns more than 8% of the company. "It's hard not to feel great," said Gene Frantz, who led CapitalG's Freshworks investment, in an interview on Wednesday. Alphabet's CapitalG...
Customer Service
Nasdaq
martechseries.com

Insightly Launches New Service Software to Help Businesses Exceed Customer Expectations

New Survey Shows only 6% of Consumers Feel Businesses Exceed Expectations – while 35% of Businesses Think They Do. Insightly, the leader in customer relationship management (CRM) innovation, is announcing the availability of Insightly Service, the newest addition to the unified suite of customer relationship management applications. Built on Insightly’s platform, Insightly Service is a customer service and support ticketing product designed to work seamlessly across the business applications that companies are already using. With Insightly Service, critical data is shared across departments and in real-time, so that all customer-facing teams are aligned and empowered to have more relevant conversations that drive customer satisfaction and success.
investmentu.com

Freshworks IPO: Salesforce Competitor to Go Public on Nasdaq

A Freshworks IPO is coming to the market soon. The company is looking at a nearly $10 billion valuation in its public debut. Here’s what investors should know…. Freshworks is a software as a service (SaaS) provider. Girish Mathrubootham and Shan Krishnasamy founded the company in 2010. The company launched in Chennai, India. Today, the company is headquartered in San Mateo, California with 13 global bases.
Fortune

3 things to know about Brilliant Earth’s IPO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It's been a record year for IPOs—and more companies are giving everyday investors a way to get in on them. Brilliant Earth, a direct-to-consumer jewelry company based in San Francisco, is among several companies setting...
pymnts

Business Software Firm Freshworks Hikes IPO Price Range

Freshworks has raised the target price range for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), now potentially looking at a $9.6 billion valuation, Reuters reported. The company, based in California, works in business and consumer engagement software. The company expects to raise $969 million at the top end of its price...
TechCrunch

Freshworks’ valuation could crest $10B in upcoming IPO

Freshworks is also targeting a higher IPO price range, it disclosed today in a fresh SEC filing. The customer-service-focused software firm now expects to charge between $32 and $34 per share in its debut, up from the $28 to $32 per-share range that it initially disclosed. Doing some back-of-the-envelope math,...
baltimorenews.net

How to Know When You Need Custom Software

We often observe a situation when enterprises constantly change their chosen development strategy. They move from their own design to boxed products. Then finalize the boxed product on their own or by the hands of third-party development companies by bespoke software. Some go this way to the end and outsource...
digitalconnectmag.com

Omnichannel Customer Service Software: Review

Combine your channels of communication into one with our Omnichannel Live Chat app. From email to live chat to SMS, from desktop to mobile to tablet – your customers can now switch seamlessly between them. No cutting off and restarting the conversation. Join the thousands of companies using Omnichannel Live...
siliconangle.com

Cloud CRM startup Freshworks seeks to raise up to $912M in its IPO

Software-as-a-service customer relations management startup Freshworks Inc. today set its initial public offering range after having previously filed for an IPO in August. Freshworks is seeking to raise as much as $912 million in its public offering on a valuation of about $9 billion. The company plans to sell 28.5 million shares at a price range of $28 to $32 per share, according to its latest U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
