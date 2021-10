The Greene County Historical Society and Museum is set to to celebrate the golden milestone of its annual fall harvest celebration. The 50th annual Harvest Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10 at the museum. The festival will once again feature a wide array of crafts and entertainment, food, history re-enactments, historical demonstrations and much more.

GREENE COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO