New York City, NY

Used car buyers: How to spot flood damage

By Renee Valdes
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
Buyer beware: vehicles that carry flood-damaged titles in one state may receive a clean title in another. Here's how to avoid making the mistake.

