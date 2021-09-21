Used car buyers: How to spot flood damage

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr is advising consumers who are buying used cars to be wary of vehicles that might have suffered flood damage as the result of Hurricane Ida. Flood-damaged vehicles are often sold at auction and then wind up on used car lots. Sometimes the vehicle’s title will indicate “salvage” or “totaled,” but sometimes the vehicle is retitled in another state and the damage on the vehicle’s title is not disclosed as required, a practice known as “title washing.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO