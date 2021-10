IHeartMedia Panama City announced today the debut of the new ROCK 94.5, The Gulf Coast’s Rock Station, effective immediately. 94.5 WFLF-FM is now the home of the new ROCK 94.5. The format will include both classic and current rock music from the 90’s to now. With its 100kw signal, ROCK 94.5 will be able to deliver great rock hits and entertainment to a wide area along Florida’s northern Gulf Coast covering several Florida counties. ROCK 94.5 will feature “Lex and Terry” on weekday mornings and rock music throughout the day with limited commercials. The station will also be the official radio broadcast affiliate for Florida State University Football. In addition to broadcasting on 94.5 WFLF-FM, ROCK 94.5 can be heard on iHeartRadio.com is available on the iHeartRadio app.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO