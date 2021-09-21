UW-Green Bay Addresses Counter Terrorism in a New Training Series
Green Bay, Wis.—Attacks of domestic terrorism in the U.S. have increased dramatically in the past decade.1 In fact, violent extremism has become a serious and complex threat in large and small cities throughout the country. In response, UW-Green Bay has created a training series called “Countering Terrorism” for business and local government officials, managers and personnel to better understand and prevent the threat in their communities and places of business.news.uwgb.edu
Comments / 0