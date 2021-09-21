CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW-Green Bay Addresses Counter Terrorism in a New Training Series

By Sue Bodilly
 10 days ago

Green Bay, Wis.—Attacks of domestic terrorism in the U.S. have increased dramatically in the past decade.1 In fact, violent extremism has become a serious and complex threat in large and small cities throughout the country. In response, UW-Green Bay has created a training series called “Countering Terrorism” for business and local government officials, managers and personnel to better understand and prevent the threat in their communities and places of business.

