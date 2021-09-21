How Grammarly Climbed Its Way to 30 Million Daily Users Worldwide
Grammarly is one of the most popular and successful startups in Silicon Valley, with over 30 million daily users worldwide. The company used a freemium business model and offer free services as well as paid ones. It took six years to make its way out of the garage and into the mainstream market. Over 20 different language versions are available on the website, including different English variations, Spanish (Latin American), French, and German. There is an integrated option in the application for the user to indicate if the correction is valid.hackernoon.com
