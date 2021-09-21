CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Grammarly Climbed Its Way to 30 Million Daily Users Worldwide

 10 days ago
Grammarly is one of the most popular and successful startups in Silicon Valley, with over 30 million daily users worldwide. The company used a freemium business model and offer free services as well as paid ones. It took six years to make its way out of the garage and into the mainstream market. Over 20 different language versions are available on the website, including different English variations, Spanish (Latin American), French, and German. There is an integrated option in the application for the user to indicate if the correction is valid.

HackerNoon

How To Stop Sharing Your Location on iPhone (Without Them Knowing)

When you do not want anybody to know where you are, hiding your location is a good idea. When you use an iPhone your location is continuously shared with the vendor and a number of applications and people. Some applications, on the other hand, abuse your location data and sell it to third parties. In this post, I share the information about how to stop sharing your location without them knowing.
CELL PHONES
