Science

Author Correction: Pan-viral serology implicates enteroviruses in acute flaccid myelitis

By Ryan D. Schubert ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3132-5831
Nature.com
 10 days ago

In the version of this article initially published, a middle initial for one author name (Gavin A. Sowa) was incorrect. The correct name is ‘Gavin M. Sowa’. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Isobel A. Hawes, Prashanth S....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Author Correction: Acute thiamethoxam toxicity in honeybees is not enhanced by common fungicide and herbicide and lacks stress-induced changes in mRNA splicing

The original Article has been corrected. Present address: MRC Centre for Molecular Bacteriology and Infection, and Department of Life Sciences, Imperial College London, Ground Floor, Flowers Building, South Kensington Campus, London, SW7 2AZ, UK. These authors contributed equally: Pâmela Decio and Pinar Ustaoglu. Universidade Estadual Paulista (UNESP), Instituto de Biociências,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Multivariate pattern analysis of brain structure predicts functional outcome after auditory-based cognitive training interventions

In the original version of this Article, references 59 and 60 were swapped. This has now been corrected in both the HTML and PDF version of the Article. Faculty of Medicine and University Hospital of Cologne, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. Lana Kambeitz-Ilankovic, Julian Wenzel, Linda Betz & Nora Penzel.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Long-term safety and efficacy of intramyocardial adenovirus-mediated VEGF-D gene therapy eight-year follow-up of phase I KAT301 study

In phase I KAT301 trial, intramyocardial adenovirus-mediated vascular endothelial growth factor -DΔNΔC (AdVEGF-D) gene therapy (GT) resulted in a significant improvement in myocardial perfusion reserve and relieved symptoms in refractory angina patients at 1-year follow-up without major safety concerns. We investigated the long-term safety and efficacy of AdVEGF-D GT. 30 patients (24 in VEGF-D group and 6 blinded, randomized controls) were followed for 8.2 years (range 6.3–10.4 years). Patients were interviewed for the current severity of symptoms (Canadian Cardiovascular Society class, CCS) and perceived benefit from GT. Medical records were reviewed to assess the incidence of major cardiovascular adverse event (MACE) and other predefined safety endpoints. MACE occurred in 15 patients in VEGF-D group and in five patients in control group (21.5 vs. 24.9 per 100 patient-years; hazard ratio 0.97; 95% confidence interval 0.36–2.63; P = 0.95). Mortality and new-onset comorbidity were similar between the groups. Angina symptoms (CCS) were less severe compared to baseline in VEGF-D group (1.9 vs. 2.9; P = 0.006) but not in control group (2.2 vs. 2.6; P = 0.414). Our study indicates that intramyocardial AdVEGF-D GT is safe in the long-term. In addition, the relief of symptoms remained significant during the follow-up.
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

National Institutes Of Health Launching Study To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles. As a result, the National Institutes of Health is launching a study to see if there is a possible connection. Dr. Katharine Lee said she “ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines.” After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain, and missed periods. The National Institutes of Health has...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Areas of global importance for conserving terrestrial biodiversity, carbon and water

In the version of this Article initially published, an error appeared in the spelling of the thirteenth author’s name. Specifically, author Dmitry Schepaschenko’s name initially appeared as “Dmitry Schepashenko.” This has now been corrected in the online version of the Article. Biodiversity and Natural Resources Program (BNR), International Institute for...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Far-UVC light (222 nm) efficiently and safely inactivates airborne human coronaviruses

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-67211-2, published online 24 June 2020. The Authors wish to clarify the Competing Interests. The text,. “The authors declare the following pending patent: Patent Title: “Apparatus, method and system for selectively affecting and/or killing a virus”. Applicant: The Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York. Inventors: Gerhard Randers-Pehrson, David Jonathan Brenner, Alan Bigelow. Application #: US20180169279A1. Aspect of manuscript covered in patent application: Use of filtered 222 nm UV light to kill viruses URL: https://patents.google.com/patent/US20180169279A1/en?oq=20200085984.”
SCIENCE
naturalhealth365.com

Are the COVID jabs causing cancer? One doctor finds 20-fold increase since jab rollout

Now, as more states and employers look to a shot mandate, one board-certified physician from Idaho is speaking out. “I’ve never seen this many endometrial cancers before,” doctor shocked by alarming cancer increase since COVID shot rollout. Ryan Cole, MD, is a board-certified dermatopathologist who owns a diagnostics laboratory in...
CANCER
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

The Latest on Multiple Sclerosis and COVID-19 Vaccines

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hi. I'm Dr Stephen Krieger from Mount Sinai in New York, reporting for Medscape on the current approach to treating patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) in the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, particularly as it relates to vaccinations and booster shots. I'm recording this about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the respiratory MBS complex reveals iron-sulfur cluster catalyzed sulfane sulfur reduction in ancient life

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19697-7, published online 23 November 2020. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: The EPR spectrometer was funded by an instrument award (CHE-1827968) from the National Science Foundation. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Indirect assessment of biomass accumulation in a wastewater-based Chlorella vulgaris photobioreactor by pH variation

Algae bloom in coastal waters is partly supported by residual nutrients in treated wastewater (WW) released from coastally located treatment plants. In response, a Chlorella vulgaris-based photobioreactor was recently proposed for lowering nutrient levels in WW prior to release. However, the solution requires maintaining biomass accumulation to within a photobioreactor capacity for optimum operation. For high density Chlorella vulgaris suspensions, this is easily done by monitoring turbidity increase, a property directly related to biomass accumulation. For low density suspensions however, direct turbidity measurement would require a cumbersome process of concentrating large volumes of Chlorella vulgaris suspensions. Here, we demonstrate that by measuring pH of the suspensions, turbidity (T) can be estimated indirectly by the following wastewater-dependent expression: pH = aT + pH0, hence avoiding the need to concentrate large volumes. The term pH0 is the initial pH of the suspensions and a, a wastewater-dependent constant, can be computed independently from a = − 0.0061*pH0 + 0.052. In the event %WW is unknown, the following wastewater-independent Gaussian expression can be used to estimate T: pH = 8.71*exp(− [(T − 250)2]/[2*1.26E05]). These three equations should offer an avenue for monitoring the turbidity of dilute Chlorella vulgaris suspensions in large, stagnant municipal Chlorella vulgaris-based wastewater treatment system via pH measurements.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mu opioid receptors on hippocampal GABAergic interneurons are critical for the antidepressant effects of tianeptine

Tianeptine is an atypical antidepressant used in Europe to treat patients who respond poorly to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). The recent discovery that tianeptine is a mu opioid receptor (MOR) agonist has provided a potential avenue for expanding our understanding of antidepressant treatment beyond the monoamine hypothesis. Thus, our studies aim to understand the neural circuits underlying tianeptine’s antidepressant effects. We show that tianeptine induces rapid antidepressant-like effects in mice after as little as one week of treatment. Critically, we also demonstrate that tianeptine’s mechanism of action is distinct from fluoxetine in two important aspects: (1) tianeptine requires MORs for its chronic antidepressant-like effect, while fluoxetine does not, and (2) unlike fluoxetine, tianeptine does not promote hippocampal neurogenesis. Using cell-type specific MOR knockouts we further show that MOR expression on GABAergic cells—specifically somatostatin-positive neurons—is necessary for the acute and chronic antidepressant-like responses to tianeptine. Using central infusion of tianeptine, we also implicate the ventral hippocampus as a potential site of antidepressant action. Moreover, we show a dissociation between the antidepressant-like phenotype and other opioid-like phenotypes resulting from acute tianeptine administration such as analgesia, conditioned place preference, and hyperlocomotion. Taken together, these results suggest a novel entry point for understanding what circuit dysregulations may occur in depression, as well as possible targets for the development of new classes of antidepressant drugs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deleting a UBE3A substrate rescues impaired hippocampal physiology and learning in Angelman syndrome mice

In humans, loss-of-function mutations in the UBE3A gene lead to the neurodevelopmental disorder Angelman syndrome (AS). AS patients have severe impairments in speech, learning and memory, and motor coordination, for which there is currently no treatment. In addition, UBE3A is duplicated in > 1–2% of patients with autism spectrum disorders—a further indication of the significant role it plays in brain development. Altered expression of UBE3A, an E3 ubiquitin ligase, is hypothesized to lead to impaired levels of its target proteins, but identifying the contribution of individual UBE3A targets to UBE3A-dependent deficits remains of critical importance. Ephexin5 is a putative UBE3A substrate that has restricted expression early in development, regulates synapse formation during hippocampal development, and is abnormally elevated in AS mice, modeled by maternally-derived Ube3a gene deletion. Here, we report that Ephexin5 can be directly ubiquitylated by UBE3A. Furthermore, removing Ephexin5 from AS mice specifically rescued hippocampus-dependent behaviors, CA1 physiology, and deficits in dendritic spine number. Our findings identify Ephexin5 as a key driver of hippocampal dysfunction and related behavioral deficits in AS mouse models. These results demonstrate the exciting potential of targeting Ephexin5, and possibly other UBE3A substrates, to improve symptoms of AS and other UBE3A-related developmental disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: An ecological network approach to predict ecosystem service vulnerability to species losses

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21824-x, published online 11 March 2021. In the original version of the published article, two formulas in the “Robustness analysis” section of the Methods were incorrectly expressed as \(R_F=\sum x(y)\) and \(R_{ES}=\sum x(y)\). The formulas have now been correctly expressed as \({R}_{F}=\frac{\sum y(x)}{max(x)}\) and \({R}_{ES}=\frac{\sum y(x)}{max(x)}\).
WILDLIFE
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

New Study Shows Certain Nasal Sprays Used To Treat Allergies May Protect Against Severe COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a surprising finding in a new study that shows certain nasal sprays used by millions of people may actually protect against severe COVID-19. They’re the common nasal sprays usually used to treat allergies, but CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says this does not mean you should start using those sprays if you don’t need them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

