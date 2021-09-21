CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

How to Write a Resume for a Role in Cybersecurity

 10 days ago
Employment in the cybersecurity field still needs to grow by approximately 89% worldwide and 41% in the US to fill the talent gap. How can you write a cybersecurity resume that helps the hiring managers feel confident that you are the one who can defend their tech infrastructure far better than the experts at IBM, Cisco, and McAfee put together? This article will show you how to use the right resume format for your cybersecurity resume to showcase your skills, qualifications, and accomplishments in the field related to the job you're applying for.

