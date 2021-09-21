CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

5 Technologies Used to Prevent Car Accidents

Every year cars are becoming smarter and more secure with integrated era created to lower the risk of a collision. The most recent development in braking era is Autonomous Emergency Braking or AEB. Lane Departure and Warning and Prevention Systems are among the most recent styles of twist of fate prevention era and the way they're used to decrease your chances of getting involved in a car accident. Some vehicles use superior era to persuade, brake or even pressure themselves. Back-up cameras, LED headlights, voice manipulates your hands-up and even voice-up devices are all examples.

ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

