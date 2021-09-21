5 Marketing Tips for Launching Your DeFi or Crypto Project

The most successful software products in the world have built-in mechanisms that make sure every new user acquired helps bring in additional users. Building a project is just as much about building a community as it is about coding. Be transparent about what you are trying to achieve and the difficulties you are facing. Don’t be surprised by the cost of advertising on DeFi and crypto sites. Make sure your project has a face and the people behind it will “humanize” your brand, to use marketing lingo.