Is it Safe to Store Credit Card Information on Google Chrome?
Google Chrome has a feature that allows you to store your credit card information on the browser. If someone were to hack into your system, they would be able to get access to everything on your laptop. The only piece of information hackers still don’t have is your CVV number and the only way for them to obtain that number is through phishing attacks. If you have the autofill option enabled, you put yourself at risk of hackers being able to make purchases with your card.hackernoon.com
