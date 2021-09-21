Is it Safe to Store Credit Card Information on Google Chrome?

Google has updated the Chrome browser for Android with version 94 which brings some new features. One of the more interesting features currently hidden behind a feature flag is the ability to take full-page screenshots. If you’re on a webpage that can scroll down and you want to capture the entire contents of the page, you will now be able to do so on this version of Chrome. A lot of smartphone makers include the ability to take scrolling screenshots on their custom UIs, and Android 12 also has the feature built-in. But if you don’t have it on your phone by default, you can now use this feature in Chrome.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO