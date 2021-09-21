CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Taking the Leap of Faith is the Most Difficult Part of Writing'

By Bart Hillerich
Bart Hillerich is a recent graduate of Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business where he majored in Finance and Real Estate. He is a dedicated cryptocurrency and NFT investor focused on finding, and selecting micro-cap projects and high potential NFTs. He wants to continue to build a personal brand within the cryptocurrency space through writing, Twitch/YouTube and eventually a podcast. The biggest challenge for him is overcoming the inertia of actually submitting for publishing consideration. His next “real” tangible achievement for would be "1,000 followers on Twitter."

