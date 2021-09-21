'Taking the Leap of Faith is the Most Difficult Part of Writing'

The 40-hour week may soon disappear from American work life, according to one billionaire executive – and he’s backed up by stacks of anecdotal and academic research.Dropbox cofounder Drew Houston, 38, told CNN this week that “the workplace will now be wherever work happens, and the workweek will be whenever work happens best for each person”.He added: “I also see the 40-hour office workweek – an artifact of factory work – finally becoming a thing of the past.”Workplaces across the US and the globe were jolted into a new reality when Covid hit last year – with all but...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO