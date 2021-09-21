CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Factbox: Five things to watch for from Canada’s Liberal minority government

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party won its third straight Canadian federal election on Monday and its second consecutive minority government, in which the Liberals rely on another party to govern. Here are five factors to watch for:. NEW DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEMANDS. The New Democratic Party...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Explainer-In Tight Canada Election, Another Minority Government Is Likely

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Opinion polls indicate no party will gain a majority of seats in the Canadian election on Monday, for the second straight time, leaving one of the two front-runners - Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or Conservative leader Erin O'Toole - trying to govern with a minority. Six...
POLITICS
thefreepress.ca

Liberals projected to win minority government in 2021 federal election

The Canadian Press is projecting the Liberals have won enough seats to stay in power with a minority government but have fallen short of winning a majority. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will need the support of at least one other party to maintain a minority government. As of late Monday...
POLITICS
go955.com

Factbox-The leaders of the main parties contesting Canada’s election

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Here are brief profiles of the main Canadian political party leaders contesting the Sept. 20 election. Justin Trudeau (Liberals) – Trudeau, 49, has been prime minister since November 2015 after he became the first leader to take a party from third place to an election win. Damaged by allegations that his government improperly intervened in a criminal case against a Quebec-based construction company and by revelations that he had worn blackface as a younger man, Trudeau lost his parliamentary majority in 2019 and now heads a minority government. Trudeau, the son of the late Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, has championed gender equality, toughened environmental laws, and spent heavily on economic and social supports amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His party also launched a national daycare program, signing deals with a majority of provinces before the election was called. He has twice been found in breach of federal ethics rules. Trudeau has faced crowds of angry protesters during the current campaign, most of them opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He sank in polls early in the campaign but recent surveys suggest he is recovering.
ELECTIONS
mpamag.com

Canada election results – Liberals form new government

The Liberal Party of Canada has secured the most seats in the 44th Canadian federal election, handing Justin Trudeau a third successive term as prime minister, although results indicate that party will not cross the 170-seat threshold required to secure a majority in the next parliament. As polls close across...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Carney
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Chrystia Freeland
IBTimes

Trudeau Begins Third Term Weakened At Helm Of Canada Minority Government

Justin Trudeau's snap election gamble has landed the Canadian leader back at square one: reelected without a majority, the liberal prime minister will once more need backing from opposition rivals to govern. His Liberals were leading or elected in 158 out of 338 electoral districts, according to official projections Tuesday...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Why minority governments have been good — and sometimes bad — for Canada

Canada has another minority government. Is this good or bad for Canadian democracy? Mostly good — for now. There’s a lot to like about a governing party having a minority of seats in the House of Commons, which requires that it work with opposition parties. Minority government tempers the chronic problem in the parliamentary system of a prime minister and senior political staff having an excess of power. Instead of barrelling forward with public policy, or taking members of Parliament for granted, there is a need to spend more time consulting widely. In a minority government, backbenchers matter more. The average MP’s...
POLITICS
Refinery29

How A Liberal Minority Government Could Impact Your Life

Well, election day is here and gone. Feels pretty quick, huh? That’s because this snap election felt more like a “blink-and-you’ll-miss-it” election. After just 36 days of campaigning, Canadians went to the polls, and based on early projections we're pretty much back where we started: with a Liberal minority government. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 21, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave his post-election victory speech. As of 8 a.m., the Liberals were leading or elected in 158 ridings.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberal Party#Western Canada#Economy#Winnipeg#Reuters#Liberals#The New Democratic Party#Ndp#House Of Commons#Canadians#Bank Of Canada
US News and World Report

Factbox-The Platforms of the Major Parties in Canada's Election

(Reuters) - Key policy priorities of the main Canadian parties in the Sept. 20 federal election. ECONOMY - Help create more than 1 million jobs by extending a recovery hiring program to enable businesses to take on more workers. Provide aid to the culture and tourism sectors. TAXES - Raise...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Canada remembers horrors inflicted on indigenous peoples

Canada on Thursday commemorated a century of injustices against its indigenous populations in the first ever National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, following shocking discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves at former indigenous residential schools. The government elevated the day to a statutory holiday this year following the announcement of discoveries of more than 1,200 unmarked graves at several former indigenous residential schools since May.
AMERICAS
froggyweb.com

Haiti’s elections postponed after electoral council dismissed

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Haiti’s general election, which had been scheduled for Nov. 7, has been postponed after Prime Minister Ariel Henry dismissed the council that organizes elections, which many in the country had felt was too partisan. Henry promised to appoint a new electoral council (CEP) that he said would...
WORLD
froggyweb.com

What to watch for in Japan’s leadership vote Wednesday

(Reuters) – Japan’s ruling party votes for a new leader on Wednesday in an unusually unpredictable tussle that will essentially decide the next prime minister of the world’s third largest economy. Four candidates are in the running to lead the Liberal Democratic Party, including the popular vaccine minister Taro Kono,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
AFP

In Brazil election run-up, US-style Big Lie not ruled out

Leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is the favorite in Brazil's elections one year from now but surprises along the way are not ruled out -- not even a dramatic US-style finale with charges of a rigged result. Although they rule out the possibility of a putsch, many analysts say they fear Bolsonaro will reject the election results if he loses the presidential runoff.
POLITICS
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

China 'must be prepared to make the first nuclear strike' in response to growing US presence in the region and AUKUS strategic partnership, senior diplomat declares

China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its 'no-first-use' policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific, a senior diplomat has said. Sha Zukang, the country's former ambassador to the UN, told a summit of Chinese nuclear policy experts that it is time to 're- examine and fine-tune' a long-standing commitment to only use nukes in retaliation as the US 'builds new military alliances and as it increases its military presence in our neighbourhood.'
INDIA
expressnews.com

Tomlinson: China becoming more hostile to American interests, especially business

If your business relies on China for customers or its supply chain, you will need a new plan. Chinese President Xi Jinping is cracking down on critical segments of the world’s second-largest economy, and the Communist Party’s rising nationalism is shifting consumers toward domestic brands. The goal is to supplant the United States as the world’s superpower.
FOREIGN POLICY
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy