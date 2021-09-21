Warburg Pincus taps SAP executive to advise on tech deal spree

ViacomCBS’ ViacomCBS Networks International unit has closed the acquisition of Chilevision in Chile from AT&T’s WarnerMedia, expanding its Spanish-language business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction includes Chilevision’s free-to-air TV network, which the companies said has been the country’s most-watched channel year-to-date, with the firm’s “substantial” library of content spanning such genres as sports, entertainment and news, as well as its “vast production capabilities.” ViacomCBS said that “these attributes, Chilevisión network’s reach and a windowing strategy of its content pipeline through free, paid and premium will serve as a valuable marketing vehicle for ViacomCBS Networks International’s Spanish-language ecosystem and...

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO