CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Warburg Pincus taps SAP executive to advise on tech deal spree

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – U.S. investment firm Warburg Pincus has appointed SAP executive Brian Duffy as a senior adviser in its technology team as it bets on the digital transformation of its portfolio companies while also scouting for new tech targets. The U.S. firm, known as a “growth investor” as it...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan e-commerce giant Rakuten to list online bank

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Group Inc (4755.T) said on Thursday it is preparing to list its online banking unit, raising funds as it soaks up losses incurred from building its low-cost mobile communications network. The planned initial public offering (IPO) of Rakuten Bank Ltd will...
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

Oxford Nanopore eyes $4.7 billion market value in London debut

(Reuters) – Biotech group Oxford Nanopore Technologies is set to start trading in London on Thursday with a market capitalisation of about 3.4 billion pounds ($4.65 billion) at an offer price 425 pence per share. The company, which specialises in DNA sequencing and provides rapid COVID-19 tests to Britain’s national...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
froggyweb.com

Sweden’s Sinch buys email delivery platform Pathwire in $1.9 billion deal

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish cloud communication services provider Sinch said on Thursday it had agreed to buy cloud-based email delivery platform Pathwire in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $1.9 billion. Sinch, which counts SoftBank and Temasek among its investors, will pay the sellers $925 million in cash and 51 million new...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sap#Tech#Cloud Computing#Taps#Reuters#Tmt#European#Deutsche Telekom#Dutch#T Mobile Netherlands#Apax#Irishman#Norwegian#Visma#Community Fibre#Israeli#Personetics Technologies#Quantexa
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS Closes Acquisition of WarnerMedia’s Chilevision, Boosting Spanish-Language Business

ViacomCBS’ ViacomCBS Networks International unit has closed the acquisition of Chilevision in Chile from AT&T’s WarnerMedia, expanding its Spanish-language business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction includes Chilevision’s free-to-air TV network, which the companies said has been the country’s most-watched channel year-to-date, with the firm’s “substantial” library of content spanning such genres as sports, entertainment and news, as well as its “vast production capabilities.” ViacomCBS said that “these attributes, Chilevisión network’s reach and a windowing strategy of its content pipeline through free, paid and premium will serve as a valuable marketing vehicle for ViacomCBS Networks International’s Spanish-language ecosystem and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Software
bizjournals

Federated Hermes completes $562M Horizon Advisers deal

Pittsburgh-based international investment manager Federated Hermes Inc.on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of certain investment management related assets of Horizon Advisers and the transition of about $562 million in equity and fixed income fund assets. The deal was announced in April. Horizon is an unincorporated division of Hancock...
PITTSBURGH, PA
froggyweb.com

Exclusive-Data center operator CyrusOne explores possible sale -sources

(Reuters) -CyrusOne Inc, a U.S. data center operator with a market capitalization of about $9 billion, is exploring strategic alternatives that include a potential sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. The real estate investment trust is working with investment bank Morgan Stanley to review its...
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Citizens Financial CEO Hunts for Wealth Business Amid Deal Spree

(Bloomberg) -- Citizens Financial Group Inc. has been on a buying spree, but Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun is still chasing one spot: wealth. “People know that we have an interest in growing there, but that space is heavily sought after by players who can pay up, like PE firms,” Van Saun said in an interview Tuesday. “We’ve come close on a couple additional transactions, but we’re holding our discipline on what we’re willing to pay.”
BUSINESS
wtvbam.com

Analysis-JPMorgan’s 2021 deal spree aims to fill the few holes left in its global operations

NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co has been on a boutique-business buying spree this year, acquiring or investing in around 30 companies since the start of 2021. In September alone, the bank took a close-to 75% stake in Volkswagen’s payments https://www.reuters.com/business/jpmorgan-buy-majority-stake-volkswagens-payments-business-2021-09-08business, bought the media company https://reut.rs/3hihk1w that owns Zagat and on Tuesday bought a college financial planning platform https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/jpmorgan-chase-acquires-college-financial-planning-platform-frank-2021-09-21 used by more than 5 million students in the United States.
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

BlackRock requires over half its workers return to office on Nov 1 – memo

(Reuters) – BlackRock Inc will require more than half of its employees to work from the office for three days a week on average starting November, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday. Some businesses may require employees to be in the office more frequently, the memo...
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

UBS Poaches $2B Private Wealth Team From Morgan Stanley

UBS Private Wealth Management has recruited a four-person advisor team in Newport Beach, Calif., with about $2 billion in client assets from Morgan Stanley. The team, led by father and son advisors Steven and Christopher Weber, serves family office clients and private foundations. Steven joins after 24 years at Morgan...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American Company With the Worst Reputation

Does it matter how the public views a company? Does the reaction to its name drive sales of its products or services higher or lower? Brand experts have considered this question for decades. The results are not conclusive. Well-known brands like Facebook are often poorly regarded by the public, yet it has over 2 billion […]
BUSINESS
Deadline

Sean Gupta Becomes ViacomCBS SVP Of Streaming Strategy, Shifting From BET Networks Role

Sean Gupta has shifted from a strategy executive role at BET Networks to SVP of streaming strategy for ViacomCBS. He began the new position last week, reporting to Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer for the streaming division of ViacomCBS.  Gupta was named SVP of strategy and business operations for BET Networks in the fall of 2019. He co-led the executive team that conceived of, planned and launched the two-year-old BET+ premium streaming service. He was also a member of the dealmaking team that negotiated and structured the joint venture with Tyler Perry Studios. ViacomCBS has joined its media...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy