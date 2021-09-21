Strollo speaks to Curbstone Coaches Monday

Head Coach Matt Entz spoke to the assembled media on Monday to preview NDSU's upcoming conference opener against in-state rival North Dakota. “We continued to push them in the weight room. Coach Kramer had our dress-group lift three times. We ran on Friday just to continue to push the envelope and make sure we’re in as good as football-shape as we can be, as we move onto the next 8 weeks. I feel like being detail-oriented is one of the things we’ve stressed to our kids and staff and one of the reasons we’ve been so successful after bye-weeks.”

