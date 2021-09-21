CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Strollo speaks to Curbstone Coaches Monday

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 10 days ago

BEAVER TOWNSHIP — With a first-ever McCafferty Award safely displayed in their athletic trophy case, YSU executive director of athletics, Ron Strollo, can think of nothing better than for his Penguins to repeat that feat in 2021-22. The trophy – YSU shared 2020-21 laurels with five-time recipient Oakland University, each totaling 43 points – is awarded annually by the Horizon League to the member institution that compiles the greatest number of performance points, based on its finish in the League’s 19 championship sports.

