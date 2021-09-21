CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Brad Biggs: While confusion swirls around the Chicago Bears QB situation, Matt Nagy may need to tailor the offense more to Justin Fields' strengths

arcamax.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the great mysteries of Justin Fields’ performance in Sunday’s 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals is why the Chicago Bears didn’t change their game plan to favor him. When Fields replaced starter Andy Dalton, who got knocked out with a left knee injury in the second quarter, they...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy now all alone in benching Justin Fields

Chicago Bears (Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports) The Matt Nagy criticism has reached an all-time high. The Chicago Bears rookie quarterback, Justin Fields continues to roll with the punches with maturity and professionalism, but the rest of the football world has continued to raise their voice. For months now, the growing suspicion...
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Foles caught badmouthing Justin Fields, Matt Nagy as Bears struggle

The Chicago Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 26-6 on Sunday afternoon. With the defeat, Chicago sits at 1-2 on the year – but that’s the least of the Bears' problems. Making his first career start, rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in place of an injured Andy Dalton. With Fields at the helm, the Bears mustered a mere 47 yards and six first downs on the day.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
FanSided

Matt Nagy’s quote about Justin Fields will further enrage Bears fans

The calls for Justin Fields to start aren’t going away, and Matt Nagy’s most recent quote will only further enrage Bears fans. The Chicago Bears remained committed to Andy Dalton all through the preseason, and even after they were overmatched in all facets by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 he’ll remain the starting quarterback in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. But it’s a home game, and if Dalton struggles the fans will be present to voice their displeasure/call for Justin Fields to play.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Nfl Media#Mri#The Cleveland Browns#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter is roasting Matt Nagy for this Justin Fields comment

With Andy Dalton injured, rookie quarterback Justin Fields is starting for the Chicago Bears. That means Fields is finally getting reps with the first team offense in practice and it's turning some heads, like head coach Matt Nagy's. During a Friday press conference, Nagy had this to say. "We're learning...
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Matt Nagy may be fired if Bears lose to Lions

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season was a career low point for Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. The Bears’ coach has had his fair share of head-scratching moments in Chicago, but none greater than what he displayed in that loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Bears offense was so bad that they ended up with a net one yard passing and, in total, 47 yards of offense.
NFL
chatsports.com

Soldier Field could turn quickly on Andy Dalton, Matt Nagy if Bears’ offense sputters

Sometimes it’s clear the moment someone says something that it has extraordinary potential to come back at them later with the cruel bite of irony. Like when Bears quarterback Andy Dalton says he hopes Soldier Field is “loud” for the season opener Sunday against the Bengals. He was talking about the fans roaring when the Bears are on defense, but they’ll make a lot of noise that Dalton doesn’t want if the offense struggles again.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Andy Dalton revenge game over with Justin Fields in at QB?

The Chicago Bears are off to a 7-0 start and Andy Dalton has looked sharp. The play-calling has been much, much better this week. Matt Nagy must have read our five changes to make to beat the Bengals article. He already made two of them with as many play-action passes at this point as they ran all game last week. Plus, the Bears keep slightly moving the pocket around too.
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy