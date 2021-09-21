CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Ahl joined Iowa Public Radio as News Director in July 2008. He leads the news and talk show teams in field reporting, feature reporting, audio documentaries, and talk show content. With more than 17 years in public media, Jonathan is a nationally award-winning reporter that has worked at public radio stations in Macomb, Springfield and Peoria, IL. He served WCBU-FM in Peoria as news director before coming to Iowa. He also served as a part-time instructor at Bradley University teaching journalism and writing courses. Jonathan is currently serving a second term as president of PRNDI ââ

2021 AHL preseason begins Oct. 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today its composite 2021 preseason schedule, leading up to the start of the league’s 86th campaign next month. In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.
2022 Florida Small Forward Brice Sensabaugh Commits To Ohio State

The Ohio State men’s basketball program landed a commitment on Tuesday afternoon from Orlando (Fla.) Lake Highland Prep four-star small forward Brice Sensabaugh. The 6-foot-6 and 240-pound Sensabaugh, who is considered the 21st-best small forward and No. 75 prospect overall in the class of 2022, picked the Buckeyes over finalists Alabama, Georgia Tech and Florida.
Explore Case of Coors Heir Killed in Colorado

One of the most popular beer companies in the world was born right here in Colorado and still calls the Centennial State home, and that of course is Coors beer. Coors was started by its namesake, Adolf Coors, and for decades the main attraction to Golden, Colorado has been the Coors brewery. The brewery not only produces some of the nation's most famous beers but also offers extremely popular tours that attract the majority of tourists to the town.
West Virginia University To Ring Bell For Students Who Have Passed On

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — The bell will toll in honor of several West Virginia University students who have lost their lives since February 2020. WVU announced that it will be holding the ceremonies on Oct. 4, 6 and 7, which will start at noon on each of those days. The university is asking those who would like to attend and pay their respects to come to the Oglebay Plaza at least 15 minutes before the ceremonies start. Family, friends and people in the university community are invited to attend. For more information on the ceremonies, you can visit WVU’s website.
Jonathan Franklin is a digital reporter on the News desk covering general assignment and breaking national news. For the last few years, Franklin has been reporting and covering a broad spectrum of local and national news in the nation's capital. Prior to NPR, he served as a digital multiskilled journalist for the TEGNA-owned CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C., WUSA. While at WUSA, Franklin covered and reported on some of the major stories over the last two years – the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Black/African American community, D.C.'s racial protests and demonstrations following the death of George Floyd, the 2020 presidential election and the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.
