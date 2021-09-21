Jonathan Ahl

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — The bell will toll in honor of several West Virginia University students who have lost their lives since February 2020. WVU announced that it will be holding the ceremonies on Oct. 4, 6 and 7, which will start at noon on each of those days. The university is asking those who would like to attend and pay their respects to come to the Oglebay Plaza at least 15 minutes before the ceremonies start. Family, friends and people in the university community are invited to attend. For more information on the ceremonies, you can visit WVU’s website.

