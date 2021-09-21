CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 recap: JoJo Siwa’s historic first performance puts her atop leaderboard

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDancing with the Stars welcomed back head judge Len Goodman and a live studio audience when kicking off its 30th season on Monday. Of course, a brand new season brought a fresh crop of star power, who brought their A-game to the ballroom floor. Besides Goodman, fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough regularly remarked on how the competitors exceeded their expectations for a first night performance.

