New York Jets Fans Ready the Panic Button

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Every day feels like a countdown. To Week 1, now to Sunday’s game for Week 2, and so on. This Sunday, that countdown leads to a divisional matchup between the New England Patriots and the Jets. Both teams are looking to bounce-back from close losses, and there’s a chance this could become a sloppy game early. Mac Jones, the Patriots rookie quarterback has been one of the bigger surprises of the draft. He’s improved to a point where the Patriots felt fine releasing previous starter, Cam Newton. And, in his first game against the Dolphins, he justified the move by his play. It’s possible Jones and Wilson develop a rivalry for years to come; at least, that’s what the fans hope for. But for this week, let’s just hope the Jets come out with a win. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO