Doctor Who Defied State's Abortion Law Is Sued, Launching A Legality Test Of The Ban

A federal judge on Friday will consider whether Texas can leave in place the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which since September has banned most abortions and sent women racing to get care beyond the borders of the nation's second-largest state.A lawsuit filed by the Biden administration seeks to land the first legal blow against the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8, which thus far has withstood an early wave of challenges — including the U.S. Supreme Court allowing it to remain in force. “Abortion care has almost completely stopped in our state,” Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi,...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 41 MINUTES AGO