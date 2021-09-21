Mortgage Coach introduces integration with LoanSense to help federal student loan holders become homeowners and increase purchase power
Partnership helps borrowers enroll in Income Driven Repayment (IDR) plans, lower DTI and unlock improved home financing options. CORONA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Mortgage Coach, the industry's leading platform enabling mortgage lenders to create digital and accurate home loan options for consumers, today announced its partnership with LoanSense, an online student loan advisor that helps federal student loan holders enroll in affordable repayment and forgiveness plans. The partnership equips mortgage lenders to help homebuyers with high monthly federal student loan payments achieve better home financing outcomes by enrolling in federal student loan Income Driven Repayment (IDR) plans and Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).www.durangoherald.com
